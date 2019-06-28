Seven settlements in Syria come under shelling by militants in past day

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Seven settlements in Syria’s Latakia, Hama and Idlib governorates, as well as Aleppo’s suburbs, came under shelling by militants from illegal armed groups in the past day, Major General Alexey Bakin, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"Throughout the day, militants shelled the settlements of Sandran, Qinsibba, Kermel, Mammukhiyah in the Latakia governorate; al-Jeid in the Hama governorate; al-Wiara in the Idlib governorate and Aleppo’s northwestern suburb (three times)," Bakin said.

The Russian reconciliation center calls on field commanders of illegal armed groups to stop provocations and join the process of peace settlement, he added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.