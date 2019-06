LE HAVRE / France/, June 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday after talks with his French counterpart, Edouard Philippe, possible joint Moscow’s and Paris’ steps to ease tensions around Iran after the United States’ withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal were among the topics of the talks.

"In these conditions, it is very important to retain contacts and understanding, possibilities for exchanging positions in order to prevent an outburst in the Middle East," he said.