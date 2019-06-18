Trump appoints Mark Esper as new acting secretary of defense

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan has refused to present his candidacy for the confirmation process, which led to US President Donald Trump appointing Secretary of the Army Mark Esper as new Acting Secretary of Defense, Trump stated on his Twitter on Tuesday.

"Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family," Trump wrote. "I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense. I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job!".