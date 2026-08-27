US Open women's draw announced, Andreeva to face Indonesia's Tjen in first round

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s top female racquet Mirra Andreeva will play against Indonesia's Janice Tjen in the opening round of the 2026 US Open, which kicks off this week, according to the women’s draw results revealed on Thursday.

Andreeva, who is playing under a neutral status at international tournaments, is the fifth-seed at this year’s closing Grand Slam tournament. Andreeva, 19, won the French Open in June and is a six-time WTA title holder overall. She is currently 5th in the WTA Rankings. In 2023, Andreeva was named WTA rookie of the year. At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

There are several other Russian women playing in the tourney. Diana Schnaider will begin the tournament facing against Ukraine’s Daria Snigur, Yekaterina Alexandrova will play against McCartney Kessler from the United States, Lyudmila Samsonova will step into the opener facing Australia’s Maya Joint, Anna Blinkova will play against her compatriot Anna Kalinskaya, Alina Korneeva will be tested by US star Madison Keys and Anastasia Zakharova will face off against Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

The 2026 US Open is played on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 30 and September 13. The tournament will award $90 million in prize money. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus is the tournament’s reigning champion.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.