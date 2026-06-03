Russia’s Kalinskaya falls to World No. 114 Chwalinska in 2026 French Open quarters

PARIS, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya fell in the quarterfinals round of the 2026 French Open tournament on Wednesday, losing to World No. 114 Maja Chwalinska from Poland.

Qualifier Chwalinska, 24, continued her Cinderella run at Roland Garros by defeating the 22nd-seeded Kalinskaya, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, in straight sets 7-6 (7-3); 6-3.

Chwalinska's road hasn't been an easy one either, as she's taken down big names like Iga Swiatek and Magda Linette on her way to the semifinals. In the next round, she could run up against top-seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who takes on Russia’s 25th-seed Diana Shnaider in another quarterfinal.

Kalinskaya, 27, is ranked 24th in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Rankings. She has never won a title on the WTA tour. In 2024, she reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, marking her best career finish at any Grand Slam before this year's French Open.

One of tennis’ four Grand Slam events, the 2026 French Open takes place in Paris, nicknamed the "City of Light," between May 24 and June 7. The tournament is played on outdoor clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff from the United States are the tournament’s reigning champions on the men's and women's sides respectively.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.