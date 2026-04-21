Russian national women’s football team 29th in new FIFA rankings

GENEVA, April 21. /TASS/. The Russian women's national football team dropped a notch in the latest FIFA World Rankings, according to the list published by the world’s governing body of football on Tuesday.

The Russian team is now in 29th place with 1,699.74 points, one spot lower than in the previous rankings.

The Russian women’s national football team played two friendly matches earlier in the year, defeating Tanzania 4-1 in February and losing to Ghana 0-4 in early March.

The top three teams in the newly-released ratings are Spain (2,083.09 points), the United States (2,054.65 points) and England (2,038.72 points).

The next edition of the FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on June 16, 2026.

Russia’s football ban

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on February 28, 2022, that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from participating in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision regarding the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.