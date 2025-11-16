Russian UFC champion Makhachev wants to defend title at tournament in White House

NEW YORK, November 16. /TASS/. Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Islam Makhachev, the UFC welterweight champion, wants to hold the champion title defense fight in the White House.

Makhachev made the statement at the press conference after defeating Jack Della Maddalena from Australia this Sunday.

"When I want to hold the title defense fight? Donald Trump, open the White House, I am coming," he said.

In early June, US President Donald Trump announced a UFC tournament fight to be staged in the White House as part of activities dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence adoption. Trump said in October that the fight would be on July 14, 2026.