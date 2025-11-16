Russian Anti-doping Agency to attend WADA global conference after long break

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Representatives of the Russian Anti-doping Agency (RUSADA) will for the first time participate in the annual global anti-doping conference organized by the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA), RUSADA General Director Veronika Loginova told TASS.

The conference will be held in Busan, the Republic of Korea, from December 2 to 5.

"Employees of the agency did not take part in activities organized by WADA for several years in a row," Loginova said. "This year two heads of education and science departments and I registered for participation and received appropriate acknowledgments from the organizers," she noted.

"I did not raise the issue of the need for talks. At the moment, the Russian Anti-doping Agency and the Russian Ministry of Sport maintain the continuous dialog with WADA," Loginova said, responding to a question whether talks with WADA senior executives are planned on the matter of status restoring.