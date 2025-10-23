Russia’s Alexandrova to face US Kenin in quarterfinals of 2025 WTA tournament in Tokyo

TOKYO, October 23. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Yekaterina Alexandrova advanced on Thursday to the quarterfinals of the 2025 WTA (Women Tennis Association) Pan Pacific Open tournament in Tokyo and is now set to clash with US Sofia Kenin for the berth in the semifinals.

In a match that lasted just over an hour, the 3rd-seeded Alexandrova, who is playing under neutral status at international events, defeated her Romanian unseeded opponent Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

The Russian will face Sofia Kenin (10th seed) from the United States, who later in the day outplayed her unseeded Japanese opponent Wakana Sonobe 6-1, 7-6.

Alexandrova, 30, is currently the world’s No. 10 player. She holds five career WTA titles. Her best Grand Slam results were at Wimbledon in 2023 and 2025, where she reached the fourth round, and a quarterfinal appearance at the 2025 French Open. She also won the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup.

The 2025 Pan Pacific Open is a WTA 500 event. The 51st edition of the tournament is played on outdoor courts at the 10,000-seat Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo between October 20 and 26. Zheng Qinwen of China is the reigning champion.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, most global sports federations excluded athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international competitions.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tournaments in both countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its ban on the Russian and Belarusian national teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.