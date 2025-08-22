Russia's Medvedev earns $14.3 mln in 2025, despite zero tennis titles — Forbes

NEW YORK, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is one of the ten highest-earning tennis players in the world in 2025, according to Forbes Magazine.

Medvedev is 10th in the Forbes ranking, earning $14.3 million. He received $4.3 million for his on-court performance and earned an extra $10 million off the court.

"Struggles with his form have dropped Medvedev out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time since February 2023 - he currently sits at No. 13 - and while he pocketed more than $120,000 for reaching the second round at the Australian Open in January, he had to pay back more than half of that money in fines," according to Forbes. "During a five-set loss to 19-year-old qualifier Learner Tien, Medvedev threw his racket and smashed a net camera, and he then skipped a mandatory post-match press conference."

Forbes went on to write: "For the second straight year, [Spain’s Carlos] Alcaraz is the world’s highest-paid tennis player, retaining the top spot with an estimated $48.3 million over the past 12 months before taxes and agent fees - up from the $42.3 million he posted the year prior."

Medvedev, 29, spent sixteen weeks as the number one player in the world in 2022. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He won five of these 20 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

However, the Russian player has not won a single ATP tournament since 2023 in Italy’s Rome. He is currently 13th in the ATP Rankings.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.