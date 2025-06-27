Russia, Turkey agree to continue cooperation in sphere of physical culture and sports

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey will continue cooperating in the sphere of physical culture and sports, according to the protocol of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (the text of the document is available to TASS).

According to the document, the parties have agreed on the importance of developing bilateral cooperation by enhancing direct contacts between the national sports federations of Russia and Turkey, as well as by encouraging athletes to participate in competitions held on the territories of both countries.

The document further stipulated that the work will continue on the joint action plan for the development of sports cooperation between the Russian Sports Ministry and the Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports for the period 2026-2028.

Moreover, both parties welcomed the organization of the 2nd meeting of the Russian-Turkish working group on physical culture and sports, according to the document.

IOC sanctions against Russia, Belarus

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In late March, 2023, the IOC recommended to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.