Russia’s Medvedev moves up to 12th in ATP Rankings after taking title in Brisbane

LONDON, January 12. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev climbed one spot in the ATP’s (Association of Tennis Professionals) latest rankings of the world’s best tennis players released by the association on Monday.

The Russian, who is playing under neutral status at international tournaments, is now 12th in the ATP Rankings with 2,910 points. Last week, he took the title at the 2026 ATP Brisbane International tennis tournament in Australia, which precedes the opening Grand Slam tournament in Australia later this month.

In the final in Brisbane, Medvedev outplayed Brandon Nakashima from the United States in straight sets 6-2; 7-6 (7-1).

The Top-10 of the ATP Ranking List is as follows: 1st Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, 12,050 points); 2nd Jannik Sinner (Italy, 11,500); 3rd Alexander Zverev (Germany, 5,105); 4th Novak Djokovic (Serbia, 4,780); 5th Lorenzo Musetti (Italy, 4,105); 6th Alex de Minaur (Australia, 4,080); 7th Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada, 3,990); 8th Ben Shelton (the United States, 3,960); 9th Taylor Fritz (the United States, 3,840) and 10th Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan, 3,065).

Another Russian tennis star, Andrey Rublev, also climbed two spots - from 16th to 14th - packing 2,600 points, while his compatriot Karen Khachanov (2,320 points) stood pat at 17th place.

After his tournament win in Australia over the past weekend, 29-year-old Medvedev now holds trhe second-most ATP titles ever by a Russian, moving past his compatriot Nikolay Davydenko, who holds 21 ATP cups. The winningest Russian ever is Yevgeny Kafelnikov, who boasts 26 ATP titles.

Medvedev has returned to form as of late. In late October last year he won the 2025 ATP Almaty Open, following an almost two-year title drought on the ATP circuit. In 2024, he saw many deep runs at major tournaments, but in 2025 he had trouble even getting out of the opening round. Last season, Medvedev missed pre-season training due to the birth of his second daughter, missing the Australian Open entirely.

Medvedev spent sixteen weeks as the number one player in the world in 2022. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 22 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He won five of these 20 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

The 2026 Brisbane International tennis tournament was played on outdoor hard courts in Australia at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Tennyson between January 4 and 11, 2026.

As champion, Russia’s Medvedev got a significant cut of the $800,000 in prize money given away to this year's men's draw.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.