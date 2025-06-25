Russian student-athletes allowed to speak to media at 2025 World University Games — FISU

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian swimmers and divers have been granted the right to communicate with the media during the 2025 World University Games this summer in Germany, but only under certain conditions, the press office of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) said in a statement to TASS on Wednesday.

On June 10, FISU announced in a separate statement to TASS that Russian athletes would be barred from talking to the press at the upcoming international student games in line with the ban imposed earlier by the world’s governing body of swimming sports, World Aquatics. Two weeks later, World Aquatics announced that Russian athletes were permitted to communicate with the press at all international tournaments.

"In order to be consistent at our Games and to follow IOC [the International Olympic Committee] practice, all student-athletes participating to the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games will be allowed to speak to the media," FISU’s statement reads.

"The AIN [Individual Neutral Athlete] student-athletes will have to follow specific rules (for example, speaking only about themselves and their competition) though," the statement added.

In September 2023, World Aquatics ruled to allow swimmers from Russia and Belarus to compete internationally at federation-sponsored tournaments, but under certain conditions. They included neutral-status participation and a ban on communication with the media.

The 2025 World University Games will be held between July 16 and 27 in the German cities of Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Mulheim an der Ruhr, Hagen and Berlin. The German capital will be hosting competitions in swimming and diving.

TASS reported earlier that Russian athletes intend to compete in nine sports at the 2025 World University Games. The Russians have submitted applications for participation in rowing, judo, archery, fencing, swimming, diving, taekwondo, table tennis and tennis. Up to 140 Russian athletes are expected to participate in the 2025 World University Games.

World Aquatics’ previous ban on Russia, Belarus

In March 2022, World Aquatics (FINA until December 2022) ruled to bar Russia and Belarus from FINA’s upcoming international swimming competitions.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended international sports federations in late March 2023 to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.