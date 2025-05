MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Alexander Ovechkin, the Russian striker and captain of the Washington National Hockey League (NHL) club, has arrived in Russia, a source told TASS.

"Alexander arrived at Domodedovo Airport," the source said.

Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in regular seasons. On May 16, Washington lost in the fifth match of the 1/4 finals of the NHL playoffs to Carolina with a score of 1:3 and lost in the series (1-4).