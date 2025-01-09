Russia’s Samsonova through to semis of 2025 WTA Adelaide International

SYDNEY, January 9. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Lyudmila Samsonova defeated on Thursday Emma Navaro of the United States to reach the semifinals of the 2025 WTA (the Women Tennis Association) Adelaide International tennis tournament in Australia.

The unseeded Russian, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, cruised past her 2nd-seed US opponent in the quarterfinals match with straight sets win of 6-4; 6-4.

She is now set to face off in the semifinals against the winner of the quarterfinals match between Russia’s Daria Kasatkina and Madison Keys of the United States.

Russia’s 26-year-old Samsonova is currently ranked 26th in the Women’s Tennis Association Rankings and has five WTA titles under her belt. Playing on the Grand Slam circuit, she has made it to Round 4 (the 2021 Wimbledon and 2022, 2024 US Open). In 2021, she won the Billie Jean King Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The Adelaide International is a WTA 500 tennis tournament, which first took place in 2020. It is played on outdoor hard courts. This year, the tournament runs between January 6 and 11 and offers a purse of over $1.06 million in prize money. Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko is the tournament’s reigning champion, but this year she was knocked out from the tournament in Round 2 by Madison Keys.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.