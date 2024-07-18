Russia’s national football team remains in 33rd place in new FIFA World Rankings

GENEVA, July 18. /TASS/. The Russian national football team remained in the 33rd place of the FIFA World Ranking, according to the list published by the world’s governing body of football on Thursday.

Russia played its most recent match on June 7 against Belarus winning that friendly encounter 4-0. The Russian national football squad is currently ranked 33rd with 1506.58 points.

The FIFA World Ranking is still topped by Argentina (1901.48 points), which is followed by France in 2nd place (1854.91) and Spain in 3rd place (1835.67).

Russia’s football ban

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.

Since sanctions were introduced, the Russian national football squad has played a host of friendlies against other countries, namely against Kyrgyzstan (2-1), Tajikistan (0-0), Uzbekistan (0-0), Iran (1-1), Iraq (2-0), Cameroon (1-0), Kenya (2-2), Cuba (8-0), Serbia (4-0) and Belarus (4-0).