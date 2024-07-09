Spain defeats France to become first finalist of UEFA Euro 2024

BERLIN, July 10. /TASS/. Spain defeated France 2:1 in Munich on Tuesday night to become the first known finalist of the UEFA European Football Championship (Euro 2024).

The goals were scored by Lamine Yamal (21’) and Dani Olmo (25’) for Spain. Randal Kolo Muani netted the ball for France on the eighth minute.

Yamal, aged 16, became the youngest player to ever score in a UEFA Euro game.

Spain will face the winner of the Netherlands - England game, to be played in Dortmund on July 10.

The final will take place in Berlin on July 14.