Kamaz-Master teams to have five crews in Silk Road rally

NABEREZHNYE CHELNY, June 19. /TASS/. The Kamaz-Master team has announced the composition of five crews for the Silk Road rally, TASS reports from the practice ground.

The international rally will be held from July 5 to 15 in Russia and Mongolia. Crews will start in Tomsk and finish the rally in Ulaanbaatar.

Kamaz-Master crews led by Eduard Nikolaev, Dmitry Sotnikov, Andrey Karginov, Bogdan Karimov, and Sergey Kupriyanov will take part in the truck contest.

The rally consist of eleven stages with the distance over 5,200 km in total. The race comprises a marathon stage where athletes will have to repair and service the vehicles on their own, without the help of mechanics.