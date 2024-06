KAZAN, June 14. /TASS/. Russian athletes won 24 gold medals on Friday, the second day of the BRICS Games in Russia’s Volga Area city of Kazan.

The Russian team also won 16 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Russia leads the overall medal count with 40 gold 24 silver and 14 bronze medals, followed by Belarus (7-13-15) and China (7-7-3).

A total of 49 medal sets will be up for grabs on Satuday. The Games will end on June 23.