Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev retires from quarterfinal with injury

MADRID, May 2. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev was unable to finish the quarterfinal match of the Madrid Open, in which he faced Czech Jiri Lehecka, due to an injury.

The match ended 6-4 in favor of the Czech tennis player, seeded 30th. Medvedev was seeded third. With the score at 3-2, the Russian took a medical timeout, after which returned to the court. In the semifinals, Lehecka will face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, whose Italian challenger Jannik Sinner withdrew from the Madrid Open because of an injury.

Medvedev is 28 years old and is ranked fourth in the ATP rankings.