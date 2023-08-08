American boxer says he changed his name in honor of Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Former World Boxing Council (WBC) world title challenger American Kevin ‘Kingpin’ Johnson has changed his name to Kevin Vladimirovich in honor of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the boxer’s interview with Izvestia.

"As a compliment to President Vladimir Putin, I decided to change my name. I will now be called Kevin Vladimirovich - in honor of Vladimir Putin. Now I am 100%, no joke, 100% Russian," Johnson said.

On August 18, the boxer will face 2021 world champion Mark Petrovsky of Russia at a tournament in Moscow. In April, after defeating mixed martial arts fighter Vyacheslav Datsik, Johnson said that he wanted to live in Russia.

Johnson is 43. He has 59 professional fights, with 36 wins (19 by KOs), 21 defeats and two draws.