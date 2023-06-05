Russia’s MMA Union probes into 16-year-old fighter’s death

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) Union may strip its regional branch in the country’s Far East of its license to hold bouts after the reported death of a 16-year-old fighter during an event on Sunday, a source close to the situation told TASS on Monday.

The tournament was held in the Amur Region’s city of Belogorsk on June 4. Belogorsk Mayor Stanislav Melyukov reported on his Telegram channel late on Sunday that during one of the tournament’s bouts, a 16-year-old fighter from the Arkharinsk district sustained a heavy blow to his head and died later in a hospital’s intensive care ward.

"Following an investigation, the MMA Federation of the Amur Region may be stripped of its license," the source said.

Russia MMA Union’s press office disclosed to TASS that the tournament in Belgorod was not an officially sanctioned event.

"This tournament was not on the unified calendar," the press office stated. "It was not scheduled for 2023."

Another source in Russia’s MMA Union told TASS that the referee who oversaw the fight would be stripped of his professional license.

"His Russian MMA Union license has already been suspended," the source said. "Following the investigation, the judge will be stripped of his license.".