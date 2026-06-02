Rising number of Europeans likely to move to Russia — expert

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The number of people looking to move from European countries to Russia will only grow in the coming years, Alexander Stefanesko, entrepreneur and founder of the Ruspatriaton expatriate assistance platform and the Time to Russia immigration-tourism agency, said in an interview with TASS.

"The flow of those wishing to relocate from Europe to Russia will increase - I am absolutely sure of that. It will grow as rapidly as the situation in Europe is worsening. Unfortunately, this is the case. Even though authorities in European countries warn their citizens against staying in Russia, we can see that the situation in our country is different from how it is described in the West," he noted.

Stefanesko points out that the relocation process usually takes two to three years. He sees the need to learn the Russian language and adapt to new urban environments as the biggest obstacle that could prevent foreigners from moving.