BERLIN, May 6. /TASS/. Berlin Police have announced that on May 8-9, last year's V-Day restrictions will be renewed, banning, among other things, Soviet symbols, the display of the St. George ribbon, and the wearing of military uniforms at memorials in Treptower Park, Tiergarten, and Schonholzer Heide, as well as the singing or playing of wartime songs.

The document states that the restrictions will be in effect from 6 a.m. on May 8 until 10 p.m. on May 9 in areas surrounding the city's three Soviet memorials. It will be prohibited to wear military uniforms or parts thereof, insignia, or to display the letters V and Z, St. George’s ribbons, flags and banners associated with Russia, flags of the Soviet Union, Belarus, and the Chechen Republic, portraits of their leaders, or flags of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic.

In addition, the performance of Russian marches and military songs is prohibited. The order also states that expressing support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine is forbidden.

The ban applies to all individuals within the restricted zones, with the exception of diplomats and members of diplomatic delegations, as well as veterans of the Great Patriotic War. The latter are permitted to wear military uniforms, decorations, and St. George’s ribbons. Elements of flags and St. George’s ribbons are also allowed as parts of wreaths, flower baskets, or other items brought to memorials.

Last year, Berlin police banned the display of Soviet and Russian flags and St. George’s ribbons, as well as the playing of military marches, at Soviet memorials in the German capital on May 8-9.