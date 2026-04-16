Beirut's population increased by 50% due to refugees from Israel's military operation

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The population of the Lebanese capital has increased by 50% due to the influx of refugees caused by Israel's military operation against the Hezbollah movement, launched on March 2, the Minister of Social Affairs of Lebanon, Hanin as-Said stated in an interview with the US portal Al Monitor.

Accurate data on the capital’s population has been unavailable since 1932, as no full-fledged census has been conducted in Lebanon since then. The population of Beirut, its suburbs, and satellite cities was estimated at approximately 2.2 million before the hostilities.

The minister emphasized that the exodus of refugees, caused by massive shelling of southern Lebanon, has led to a multiple increase in the cost of housing rent in the capital. The population growth is overloading the already weak social and transport infrastructure and increasing the risks of crime.

Overnight to March 2, northern Israel came under fire from Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, stating the rockets fired at Israeli territory were in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Following this, the Israeli Air Force began launching massive strikes on Lebanese territory. The stated goal is the creation of a buffer zone south of the Litani River in Southern Lebanon to protect Israeli northern settlements from shelling. Israeli authorities have previously announced their intention to completely demolish all Lebanese border villages and have prohibited hundreds of thousands of local residents evacuated to northern Lebanon from returning home.