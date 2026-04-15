Frequency of bombardments near Zaporozhye nuclear power up to pre-Easter level

MELITOPOL, April 15. /TASS/. The frequency of bombardments by Ukrainian forces near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has returned to pre-Easter truce levels. Additionally, the intensity of attacks around Energodar has surged significantly, according to Yevgeniya Yashina, the plant’s communications director, who spoke to TASS.

"An abrupt escalation in bombardments has once again been observed near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the neighboring city of Energodar. The intensity of fire has reverted to the levels seen prior to the Easter ceasefire," Yashina stated.

She also reassured that the situation at the facility remains fully under control. No safety violations have been reported, the plant’s spokesperson confirmed.