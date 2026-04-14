CHISINAU, April 14. /TASS/. The vast majority of residents in the unrecognized region of Transnistria favor the continuation of the peacekeeping mission involving Russian forces, as evidenced by a recent survey conducted by sociologists at Transnistrian State University (PSU) in Tiraspol during February and March.

According to the university's official news release, an impressive 82.5% of respondents expressed support for maintaining a peacekeeping operation with Russian participation. Conversely, only 4.8% indicated they were somewhat opposed to this arrangement, while 12.7% remained undecided.

Participants highlighted interethnic peace and harmony as the defining features of Transnistria. The study’s authors noted that the survey involved 560 individuals, representing a representative sample across all cities and districts of the region.

Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the conflict zone since July 29, 1992, following the signing of the Agreement on the Principles of the Peaceful Settlement of the Armed Conflict in the Transnistrian Region of Moldova. This agreement was signed by the presidents of Russia and Moldova, with the leader of Transnistria present. Today, Russian troops continue to uphold peace within the security zone along the Dniester River, alongside Moldovan and Transnistrian blue helmets. The Russian contingent, numbering approximately 1,000 soldiers and officers, also oversees warehouses containing over 20,000 tons of ammunition, which were transported to the region after Soviet troops withdrew from European countries.

While Moldovan authorities advocate for replacing Russian peacekeepers with a civilian observer mission, the Transnistrian leadership remains firmly opposed to this change, emphasizing the importance of the current peacekeeping presence for regional stability.