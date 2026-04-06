Potential Van Gogh masterpiece discovered in Hungary

BUDAPEST, April 6. /TASS/. A previously unknown painting by Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890) may have been discovered in Budapest during an examination of several works submitted for authentication by a foreign collector.

Hungarian art historian Zsofia Vegvari suggests the piece could be another version of the Dutch master’s 1888 work "The Dance Hall in Arles" which is currently held at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris.

Vegvari, who has headed an art analysis laboratory in the Hungarian capital for nearly 20 years, believes that an analysis of the pigments, canvas, and primer points to the work being painted between 1885 and 1890.

"Artists often create multiple versions of the same subject, something Vincent frequently mentioned in letters to his brother Theo. This may well be the case here. The study is ongoing," Vegvari told the Blikk news outlet.

If confirmed, this could rank among the most significant art discoveries of the 21st century. The laboratory director declined to reveal who owns the painting submitted for examination or how it came to its current owner.