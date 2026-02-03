Russia plans to cooperate with CIS countries to establish historical truth — Malysheva

KALININGRAD, February 3. /TASS/. The National Center for Historical Memory under the President of Russia intends to cooperate closely with the CIS countries to establish the historical truth about the fate of the genocide victims, said head of the center, member of the Civic Chamber Yelena Malysheva at a press conference at the regional information center TASS Kaliningrad.

"Of course, there will be [interaction with the countries of the post-Soviet space]. The law [the federal law "On Perpetuating the Memory of the Victims of the Genocide of the Soviet People during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945"] contains a vector of interaction. The law speaks about the genocide of the Soviet people, a single community - the Soviet people. And as we do not divide the Victory into houses or states today, we are talking about the victory of the Soviet people over Nazism. There are no borders here, so I am sure there will be very close cooperation with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States," Malysheva said.

The genocide of the Soviet people was purposefully planned, and the Nazis' plans did not include division into republics, the head of the center noted.

"Among the prisoners of war who were tortured in the camps and died in the camps, against whom all the signs of genocide were taken, there were representatives of various Soviet republics, and today - independent states. Understanding this fact brings us closer to understanding the priorities of historical memory and defending our position in the international arena. It is through this prism that it becomes clear why Russia takes such a position, why any mention and any destructive attacks from Nazism and rejection of neo-Nazism are unacceptable for Russia, because we have a very clear idea. In our worldview, this has a clear definition, not only legal, but also personal," Malysheva said.