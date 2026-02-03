Historical memory may become national priority for Russia — official

KALININGRAD, February 3. /TASS/. Historical memory can become a national priority in Russia, fulfilling the tasks of uniting regions and consolidating society, Yelena Malysheva, head of the National Center for Historical Memory, said at the session Programs and Resources of the Foundation for Humanitarian Projects and the National Center for Historical Memory under the President of the Russian Federation.

"It can be a national priority. It is no coincidence that our historical memory is spelled out in the constitution of the Russian Federation, and it is no coincidence that historical memory is a national security strategy. Not because you have to learn history. It's certainly interesting, but there are a lot of people among our students who can't study history in any way. But this does not detract from the fact that it is the national ideological framework that must exist precisely in the paradigm that preserves our national dignity and sovereignty," Malysheva said.

She added that the national priority should be based on public demand, and teachers need to develop common priorities, noting the importance of a common understanding and common resources.

"The technology of historical memory is a whole science. As practice shows, there cannot be many such priorities. As a rule, there are several of them, five or six such key topics. But the main purpose of these topics is to unite regions, consolidate society, ensure the country's security in the outside world and its sovereignty. That's the most important thing that historical memory is aimed at," Malysheva said.