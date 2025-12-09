FSB reports growing number of acts of sabotage, terrorism by Ukrainian special services

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The number of acts of sabotage and terror attacks committed by Ukrainian special services in Russia has dramatically increased, Chairman of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, said.

"This year, we have seen a considerable growth in the number of terror attacks on transport and energy infrastructure facilities by Ukrainian special services and neo-Nazi armed units with the use of unmanned systems. Shelling attacks on territories bordering Ukraine and infiltration attempts by reconnaissance and sabotage groups continue. Methods and ways of the use of explosive devices and toxic agents are being adapted under the supervision of Western intelligence services," he said at a NAC meeting that summed up the results of work in 2025 and outlined priority plans for the coming year.

Thus, federal ministries were instructed to improve their efforts to ensure protection of facilities against terror attacks and implement the comprehensive plan for combating ideologies of terrorism.

"Cooperation with foreign partners from friendly countries is being strengthened, including through the joint use of the international anti-terrorist database that was established at the NAC’s initiative. Russia’s expertise in countering terrorism in the present-day environment is successfully shared during events under the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS) and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States - TASS) auspices," Bortnikov stressed.