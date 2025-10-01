Russian police uncover 90 kilos of marijuana while probing tiger killing

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Police in the Primorsky Region uncovered nearly 90 kilograms of marijuana while investigating the killing of a Siberian tiger, Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk reported.

"The earlier convicted men showed the place where they had caught the Siberian tiger, cut it up, and threw away its body parts. In addition, during a search of the detainees and their acquaintance, more than 87 kg of marijuana was discovered," Volk wrote on her Telegram channel. She noted that the suspects had been preparing the drugs for sale.

Criminal proceedings have been launched under Articles 30 and 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The men are currently in custody under Article 91 of the Russian Criminal Procedure Code.

The investigation began after police stopped a vehicle during routine checks and found tiger remains inside. The carcass was sent for examination to establish the cause of death. A separate criminal case was opened under Article 258.1 of the Russian Criminal Code, and the car was seized. The suspects were later detained.