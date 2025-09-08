At least 14 people killed in protest rallies in Nepal’s capital — news portal

NEW DELHI, September 8. /TASS/. The death toll in clashes between protesters and the police in Kathmandu has climbed to 14, the Nepal News portal reported.

Earlier, six fatalities were reported. Dozens of those wounded have been taken to local hospitals. According to Nepal News, at least 14 people have died.

On Monday, thousands of people took part in a protest rally dubbed Gen-Z Revolution near the parliament building in Kathmandu, according to the India Today TV channel. They were protesting against a decision by the government last week to restrict social networks and messaging services in the country, as well as corruption. The protesters broke through fences and got inside the parliament building. Clashes between the demonstrators and the police broke out. According to India Today, law enforcement used water cannons, tear gas as well as opened fire. Authorities introduced a curfew in the area near the parliament building and in other key locations in the capital.

Protests against the ban on social networks were held in other major cities in the country in addition to Kathmandu. The Russian Embassy in Nepal has issued recommendations not to go outside.

On September 4, the Nepalese government introduced a ban on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram (prohibited in Russia due to ownership by Meta, which has been designated an extremist organization), as well as other major social networks which had not registered with the country’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in due time. The decision was made in accordance with a directive by the Supreme Court prescribing the government to ensure the official registration of all online platforms and social networks, both domestic and foreign, before operating in Nepal to allow the monitoring of undesirable content. Access to platforms was blocked after not a single one of them applied for registration.