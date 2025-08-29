MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. A 14-year-old boy from Russia’s southern Krasnodar region has been added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website.

His personal information was included in the database on August 26, with the reason being that he had participated in a wrestling tournament in 2024 and donated his prize money for the needs of Russia’s special military operation. The website’s administrators claim that the teenager "infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

This is not the first time that children’s personal data has been published on the Mirotvorets website. Earlier, 14 minors aged between 4 and 15, as well as two 17-year-olds, were entered into its database. Faina Savenkova, a 12-year-old writer from the Lugansk People’s Republic, was placed on the registry in 2021. The website’s administrators alleged that the girl "participated in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." Savenkova noted that "the publishing of the personal information of children on such websites violates children's rights."

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 in order to identify those who allegedly pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security, and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for some other reason.