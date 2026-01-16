Italy sees no direct military threat in Arctic from Russia, China — document

ROME, January 16. /TASS/. Rome sees no direct military threat in the Arctic from Russia and China, believing that the primary interest is focused on minerals beyond the Arctic Circle, the new strategic document produced by the government on the subject of Italian policy in the Arctic.

Italy believes that the EU should also have a role in the development of the Arctic since "it is European territory," but the greatest potential should be leveraged with North American countries, the US and Canada, according to the document, excerpts of which are provided by the newspaper La Repubblica. The Italian approach is defined as "responsible, multilateral and comprehensive." Italy is ready to participate in ensuring the protection and security of the region within the framework of its EU and NATO commitments. Regarding Russia and China, "the main threat comes from them, but not a direct military one; rather, it is the aspiration to control minerals and resources," the document states.

Rome sees benefits for its companies in Arctic development, including the energy company Eni and the defense-industrial company Leonardo, and is ready to participate "in European and transatlantic consortia for mineral extraction and processing, supporting EU investment mechanisms in Greenland."

As for military cooperation, the Italian strategy envisages "cooperation in satellite systems for maritime and Arctic route monitoring." Any military participation could be justified by severe climatic conditions, the document indicates.

According to La Repubblica, despite a lack of any official announcement, Italy does not intend to send troops to Greenland, even as part of exercises involving French, German, Swedish, and Norwegian troops. The publication noted that Rome does not want to irritate US President Donald Trump, and in its Arctic strategy, it emphasizes the need for joint action with the US, including within NATO. Italy advocates for compliance with international law and the right to self-determination for the residents of Greenland.