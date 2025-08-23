Intervision contest can become a hallmark of Russia, senator insists

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Intervision song contest will become a hallmark of Russia as, unlike Eurovision, it puts cultural exchanges, not political aspects, at the forefront, member of the Federation Council’s Committee on Social Policy Natalia Kosikhina told TASS.

"The Intervision project, no doubt, has a huge potential and, I believe, it will become a hallmark of Russia for years to come. Unlike Eurovision, where political aspects often prevail over art, Intervision puts cultural exchanges, mutual cooperation, and the strengthening of friendly ties between countries at the forefront," she argued.

Kosikhina expressed confidence that Intervision will become a bright and memorable event that will help find talent, enrich the cultural domain, and deepen international ties. "It is a Russian project for the ages that will contribute to mutual understanding and help bring peoples together," the senator maintained.

The Intervision song contest, organized by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), which existed in 1946-1993, was held from 1965 to 1977 and was an analogue to the Eurovision contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which split from the OIRT. Along with socialist countries close to the Soviet Union, Intervision participants included singers from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.

The relaunched Intervision singing competition will be held in Moscow on September 20. Singer Yaroslav Dronov, known by his stage name Shaman, will represent Russia at the event. Around 20 countries, including all BRICS member states, have confirmed participation in the music contest. TASS is the information partner of the competition.