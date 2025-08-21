French prosecutors to decide next week on Russian basketballer Kasatkin extradition to US

PARIS, August 21. /TASS/. A court hearing on the extradition to the United States of Russian basketball player Daniil Kasatkin, who was detained in France in early June, is scheduled for August 27, a source in the French prosecution department told TASS on Thursday.

"A hearing on this matter is scheduled to take place on August 27," the department’s source stated without providing any further details.

Kasatkin was arrested at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport at the request of US authorities on June 21. He is suspected of being part of a hacker group that carried out ransomware attacks targeting US businesses and federal agencies.