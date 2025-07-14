Record-breaking Indian centenarian runner dies in road accident at age 114 — paper

NEW DELHI, July 14. /TASS/. Indian marathon runner Fauja Singh, who famously ran in a 10k race at the age of 101, died after being hit by a car in the state of Punjab, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

"It's heartbreaking to learn that he lost his life today in a tragic road accident," Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria was quoted as saying. "Even at the age of 114, he continued to inspire generations with his strength and commitment."

Singh was run over by a car when he was crossing the road in his home village. He was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to injuries despite doctors’ best efforts.

Singh was born on April 1, 1911. He could not walk until he was five years old, his biography says. In the 1990s, he moved to the United Kingdom to live with one of his sons and, at the age of 89, started to take part in age-group international marathons. He was known in India and in the global runner community as "The Turbaned Tornado."

In 2013, at the age of 101, he participated in a street marathon in Hong Kong, covering the distance of 10 kilometers in one hour, 32 minutes and 28 seconds. After that, Singh announced that he was retiring from running.