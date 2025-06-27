Archbishop Ajapahian arrives at Investigative Committee, building cordoned off by police

YEREVAN, June 27. /TASS/. Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, the head of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, has arrived at the building of the Investigative Committee in Yerevan, where a decision had already been made to detain him, local news outlets reported.

According to a live broadcast, the archbishop came from Vagharshapat (also known as Etchmiadzin), where security forces had tried to detain him earlier that morning on charges of allegedly inciting the overthrow of the constitutional order.

Armenian National Security Service special forces immediately escorted the archbishop inside the building. The entire street in front of the building and the adjacent courtyards are cordoned off by police. The clergyman's supporters are gathering at the Investigative Committee as well.