Archbishop Mikael heading to Yerevan on foot after protesters block security escort

YEREVAN, June 27. /TASS/. Archbishop Mikael Ajapakhyan, head of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, is walking to the Investigative Committee in Yerevan after protesters earlier blocked security forces from escorting him by vehicle from the residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians in Echmiadzin, with the developments being broadcast live by local news outlets from the site.

"I may be many things, but I’m not a fugitive," the archbishop said, explaining his decision to walk.

Before departing Echmiadzin, located roughly 20 kilometers from the Armenian capital, Archbishop Mikael, who faces charges of inciting the overthrow of the government, told reporters he anticipated being taken into custody. "Yes, I think we will all be detained," he remarked when asked whether he expected arrest.

Temperatures in Yerevan currently stand at about 30 degrees Celsius. Some of the faithful tried to prevent Archbishop Mikael from leaving, fearing for his safety. Clashes briefly erupted in the crowd, but the archbishop managed to break away.

So far, security forces have not intervened in the peaceful procession. Supporters walking alongside the archbishop are calling on others to join them in solidarity.