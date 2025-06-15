Concert of US rappers staged in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The concert of US rappers Lil Pump and SmokePurrp was held in the mts Live Hall in Moscow, TASS reports.

US rapper Offset was also expected to perform but the performer could not come due to a large-scale cancellation of flights, organizers told TASS.

Russian DJs and US rapper Richie Wess opened up the concert for artists.

MTS Live Hall is one of a few halls in Moscow that is able to host foreign performers in line with their performance requirements to shows. The concert hall has 8,500 seats.