Russia deems Radio Echo activities undesirable in country

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Radio Echo GmbH, a Germany-based company operating online radio and the Echo edition, has been added to the list of organizations whose activities are considered undesirable in Russia, according to the Russian Ministry of Justice's website.

The decision was made by the Prosecutor General's Office on May 12.

In addition to Radio Echo GmbH, the Association for Slavic, East European and Eurasian Studies, based in the US, and Austria's Institute of Humanities (Institut fur die Wissenschaften vom Menschen) were included on the list.

The Echo of Moscow radio station ceased operations in 2022. Its editor-in-chief, Alexey Venediktov, was recognized as a foreign agent in Russia.