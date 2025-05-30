Representatives from 116 countries to take part in Global Digital Forum in Nizhny Novgorod

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 30. /TASS/. Global aspects of the development of information and communication technologies will be discussed at the Global Digital Forum, which will be held in Nizhny Novgorod on June 5-6.

About 2,000 people from 116 countries will take part in it, organizers said in a statement.

"Representatives from government agencies, business, the academic community, international and regional organizations from 116 countries will take part in the Global Digital Forum. A high-level session on digital development is planned. The forum will bring together more than 2,000 guests; it is expected that about 10,000 more will connect online," the message says.

More than 30 ministers and deputy digital development ministers from Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Persian Gulf and Europe, as well as representatives of international organizations, primarily the United Nations, will attend the forum.

The forum program includes about 60 sessions, educational tracks, and interactive events, which will be attended by more than 160 reputable foreign and Russian speakers. It is expected that more than 100 bilateral and multilateral agreements and memoranda will be signed at the site.

Among the central topics of the forum are bridging the digital divide, building up the potential of the states of the global South, cooperation in artificial intelligence, exchange of experience in the field of information security and the creation of human resources. The forum will also host discussions on cooperation in the field of education, improving media and digital literacy, and recognizing false information. Experts will discuss international information security in the context of achieving the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals program and the implementation of the decisions of the World Summit on the Information Society.

The forum will also feature an exhibition dedicated to advanced high-tech solutions. More than 170 Russian and foreign companies will present their developments at the site.