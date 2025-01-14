FSB says Kiev-led plot to poison defense plant workers near Yaroslavl thwarted

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist plot orchestrated by Ukrainian special services to poison employees at a defense plant near Yaroslavl, the FSB has announced. A suspect acting under instructions from Ukraine has been detained.

"The FSB prevented a terrorist attack organized by the Ukrainian special services to poison workers at a defense plant in the Yaroslavl Region, using toxic chemicals," the FSB said.

According to the agency, a Russian citizen retrieved two containers with hazardous chemicals capable of causing severe respiratory burns from a cache set up by Ukrainian special services and has been arrested. "The attacker’s actions were directed from Ukraine via foreign Internet messengers, as confirmed by data retrieved from communication devices seized from him," the FSB added.