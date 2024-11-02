New Dostoevsky’s novel-based movie to be filmed in Russia, Serbia and France

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. A new movie based on the novel Crime and Punishment by iconic Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky will be shot in summer 2025, Serbian director Emir Kusturica told TASS.

"I have not shot anything for a long time, but now I will make one of my best movies in Russia, based on Dostoevsky’s work. This is a challenging and major task that should be accomplished properly. I think it will be one of the most important movies of my life, and I want it to be titled 'How I Did Not Shoot Crime and Punishment.' Filming will take place in summer, but preparations will kick off as early as late January," Kusturica said.

The movie is planned to be shot in Serbia, France, and the Moskino Cinema Park, the director said. Both Russian and Serbian actors will star. "Everything will be known in late January," Kusturica said, without indicating the names of actors approved for the roles.