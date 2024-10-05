Putin congratulates Russian teachers on professional holiday

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated teachers on the occassion of Teacher’s Day and thanked them for their "noble mission that requires great responsibility."

"You have chosen a challenging path; it is a noble mission that requires great responsibility. Teachers devote themselves entirely to their students, striving to help them grow up to be worthy individuals, gain knowledge, and learn the values and principles that will become a reliable support for them in adult life," Putin said in a video address, published by the Kremlin on its website.

The president expressed his deep respect for the work of teachers.

"It is of the deepest constructive nature because it involves helping every student find their own path, their calling, achieve personal success and benefit people and their nation," he said.