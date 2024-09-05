French authorities were supposed to sue Telegram, not its head — Durov

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov said the French authorities were supposed to sue the internet messenger itself, but not its head.

"If a country is unhappy with an internet service, the established practice is to start a legal action against the service itself. Using laws from the pre-smartphone era to charge a CEO with crimes committed by third parties on the platform he manages is a misguided approach," Durov wrote in his blog.

Durov went on to say that Telegram has an office in the European Union, receiving EU requests and processing them.

"Telegram has an official representative in the EU that accepts and replies to EU requests. Its email address has been publicly available for anyone in the EU who googles ‘Telegram EU address for law enforcement,’" he added.