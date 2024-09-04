St. Petersburg cultural forum to outline fundamental problems — special envoy

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The 10th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum makes it possible to discuss and highlight fundamental problems of culture and business in the environment of deep global changes, special envoy of the Russian President for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told TASS.

"It is clear the world is now in the state of deep fundamental changes, when the concept of bipolarity and unipolarity is being substituted by the multipolarity concept. And in this sense, for the United Cultures Forum <…> it is critically important to articulate, outline fundamental problems related to various types and kinds of arts, culture, and simultaneously with business, artificial intelligence, and the ratio of culture and science," the special envoy said.

The 10th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum will be held from September 11 to 14. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.