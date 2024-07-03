Dagestan temporarily bans traditional face-covering veils citing security concerns

MAKHACHKALA, July 3. /The Muftiate of Dagestan has announced a temporary ban on wearing niqabs, veils which cover most of one’s face, until the terrorist threat is removed and a new theological opinion is worked out, the republic's Deputy Mufti Abdulla Salimov said.

"The Mufti [of Dagestan], referring to the appeal of the Ministry of National Policy and Religious Affairs [of the republic], which reported on the existing security threat to the population of the republic and based on the competent opinion of the fatwa department issued yesterday (July 2 - TASS), announces a temporary ban on wearing niqabs until the identified threats are eliminated and a new theological opinion is issued," Salimov said in a video address posted on the Dagestan Muftiate's Telegram channel.

Earlier reports said that the fatwa department of the Muftiate of Dagestan plans to specify separately when a local ban on wearing the niqab can be issued.

On July 2, the Muftiate wrote on Telegram that the fatwa department, after analyzing Shariah texts within the four madhhabs, did not find sufficient grounds for issuing a sweeping ban on the niqab. At the same time, it was specified that in certain situations a local ban on the niqab may be introduced temporarily for security reasons.

Earlier, Dagestan’s Head Sergey Melikov spoke out against wearing the niqab, noting that this piece of clothing was not characteristic of the peoples of the Caucasus. Among other reasons, he cited security considerations, since such clothing "makes it possible for men to hide behind these shawls, and for women to carry prohibited items underneath these loose clothes."

"Expected decision. There are indeed differing opinions about the niqab, <...> and the decision was made on the temporary nature of the ban, that is, until the terrorist threat is eliminated. This decision now makes it possible to clearly distinguish ‘non-traditional’ Muslims specifically in Dagestan, and clears the way for similar decisions in other regions," Roman Silantiev, professor of the theology department at the Moscow State Linguistic University and religious scholar, told TASS.

He reiterated that several years ago Chechen Mufti Salakh Mezhiev also criticized Muslim women who wore the niqab, a garment that completely covers the face and leaves only a narrow slit for the eyes.

"Accordingly, the Coordination Center for Muslims of the North Caucasus can also make this decision. I believe that Mufti Albir Krganov (Mufti of Moscow, head of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia - TASS) and many other muftis will support this, including Grand Mufti of Russia Talgat Tadzhuddin. And, in fact, most of the muftis will support the adoption of the law banning clothing that covers the face," the expert believes.