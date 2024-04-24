Helirussia exhibition postponed until June

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Helirussia annual international exhibition of the helicopter industry scheduled for May 16-18 was postponed until June, the exhibition organizers said.

"In view of the evolved situation in the Crocus Expo center, the schedule of exhibition activities was changed. The 17th Helirussia international exhibition of the helicopter industry will be held this year from June to 12," the organizers noted.

The terrorist act was committed in the Crocus City Hall on March 22. According to the latest data, 144 people were killed and 551 were affected.